Obituary: Kaleb Warren Gambrel

May 8, 1987 - October 15, 2019
It is with sadness in our hearts we write this......Our son Kaleb Warren Gambrel age 32, passed away October 15, 2019 at his parents home, Glendale, AZ.
Arriving in this life, 2 months early, Kaleb was born May 8, 1987 along with his twin brother, Kody. The two brothers have always shared a special bond. Born to Curtis and Melody Gambrel, brother to: Kody Gambrel (Redding, CA), Kyle Gambrel (Las Vegas, NV). Although Kaleb didn't have children of his own, he was a terrific uncle to Kody's children, they will miss him.
Kaleb loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gold panning. He was very creative and enjoyed painting and the Arts. His heart was filled with kindness and a smile that would brighten a room.
Kaleb attended Vineyard North Phoenix Church, where he helped serve in the food bank pantry. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: VCCharities.org or mailed to: VC Charities 6250 W Peoria Ave Glendale, AZ 85302.
A “Celebration of Life” memorial service will be announced at a later date. Until we meet again, Kaleb will be deeply missed.
