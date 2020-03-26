Obituary: Kaeleen Egbert

November 22, 1958—March 18, 2020
Kaeleen Egbert was born November 22, 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Her mother is Luana Egbert. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Murtaugh, Idaho. She was an only child.
Kaeleen was raised by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Ethel Egbert, for the first three years of her life while her mother was working. Then Luana moved home from Salt Lake and lived with the parents on the Egbert farm East of the Murtaugh Lake.
She attended the Murtaugh schools and graduated in 1976. She enrolled in Rick’s College that fall. Her next great a￼dventure was accepting a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay, South America.
Kaeleen became fluent in Spanish while on her mission. She used this talent in her job as a paraprofessional at the Murtaugh School District. Later she found the talent very useful being employed at Person’s IGA and then at Ridley’s Market in Kimberly. She was a favorite checker because of her warm greeting and knew everyone by name. Many would stand in her line to wait for her to wait on them. She had a strong work ethic even to the end of her employment when her health continued to get worse.
Kaeleen went through many operations which started in her mission when she broke her ankle. Infection set into the bone and she had to have it rebroke after the mission. She also had her knees replaced and her hip. The final operation was on her neck where the spinal cord was pinching off the nerves. She indured a 12 hour operation and recovery at St. Luke’s.
Even though all the years of pain, Kaeleen had a sweet positive attitude towards life. She will be missed by her friends and community family. She always had a smile and sweet greeting,”Hello”. When asked how she was doing, her answer “I am well, thank you, Mijo or Mija”.
Kaeleen is preceded in death by her mother, Luana, grandparents, Harry and Ethel Egbert and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kaeleen’s private graveside service will be live streamed on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions only those invited may attend in person. To view the live stream visit Kaeleen’s obituary at www.whitemortuary.com under the photos & video tab/section or find it on our Facebook page at White Mortuary and Crematory.
