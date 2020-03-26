Obituary: Kaeleen Egbert

November 22, 1958—March 18, 2020

Kaeleen Egbert was born November 22, 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Her mother is Luana Egbert. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Murtaugh, Idaho. She was an only child.

Kaeleen was raised by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Ethel Egbert, for the first three years of her life while her mother was working. Then Luana moved home from Salt Lake and lived with the parents on the Egbert farm East of the Murtaugh Lake.

She attended the Murtaugh schools and graduated in 1976. She enrolled in Rick’s College that fall. Her next great a￼dventure was accepting a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay, South America.

Kaeleen became fluent in Spanish while on her mission. She used this talent in her job as a paraprofessional at the Murtaugh School District. Later she found the talent very useful being employed at Person’s IGA and then at Ridley’s Market in Kimberly. She was a favorite checker because of her warm greeting and knew everyone by name. Many would stand in her line to wait for her to wait on them. She had a strong work ethic even to the end of her employment when her health continued to get worse.