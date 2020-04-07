Obituary: K. Glen Allen

December 7, 1926—March 30, 2020
K. Glen Allen, age 93, passed away on March 30, 2020, at his home in Rupert, Idaho.
Kenneth Glen was born on December 7, 1926, in Burley, Idaho to Harmon and Lucille Allen. Glen was raised in the Unity area of Burley. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Coast Guard January 9, 1945 – April 1, 1945 and in the Army from July 30, 1945- January 18 1947 while serving in World War II.
On Dec 20, 1948, he married M. Louise Olson of Rupert. They spent 69 years together. Early in their marriage they lived in Tremonton, Utah, then returned to Rupert, Idaho where he worked in the equipment business for Cameron Sales, while selling insurance in the evenings. Eventually he became partners with Bob Balch in Rupert Abstract and Title Company, and finished his career there.
In October, 1969, Glen and Louise opened their hearts and home to their foster son, Dale Ray Hayden. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, and skier. He was very active in the community, being a member of the Rupert Elks Club and the Rotary Club. He was a big supporter of the Rupert Fourth of July celebration on the Rupert Square, and participated in the restoration of the historic Rupert Theatre. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Glen was well known for his generosity and kind heart. He loved children in the community and spent time coaching them in many sports. If a child stopped by his house, there was always an ice cream treat for them.
Glen is survived by his son Dale Hayden, daughter-in-law Kolleen (Allen) Hayden, grandson James J. Hayden and his wife Ashley Hayden, his two great-granddaughters Abigail and Annabelle. Two sisters, Sharon Starley (Grant) and Diane Martinez (Nick) of filer, sister-in-laws Rita Allen, Joan Allen, and Jan Allen of Twin Falls, and Mary Allen of Jerome also survived him.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Allen, his parents, and his brothers Harmon Jr., Reed, Joe, and John Allen.
Due to this unusual time when we are facing a global pandemic, Covid-19, we are unable to gather to honor Glen and his life that affected so many of us. A private family service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Rupert Elks No, 2106, c/o Jared Williams, P.O. Box 453, Rupert, Idaho, 83350.
Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho and Glen’s memorial page may be viewed at hansen-mortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.