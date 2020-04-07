Obituary: K. Glen Allen

Kenneth Glen was born on December 7, 1926, in Burley, Idaho to Harmon and Lucille Allen. Glen was raised in the Unity area of Burley. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Coast Guard January 9, 1945 – April 1, 1945 and in the Army from July 30, 1945- January 18 1947 while serving in World War II.

On Dec 20, 1948, he married M. Louise Olson of Rupert. They spent 69 years together. Early in their marriage they lived in Tremonton, Utah, then returned to Rupert, Idaho where he worked in the equipment business for Cameron Sales, while selling insurance in the evenings. Eventually he became partners with Bob Balch in Rupert Abstract and Title Company, and finished his career there.

In October, 1969, Glen and Louise opened their hearts and home to their foster son, Dale Ray Hayden. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, and skier. He was very active in the community, being a member of the Rupert Elks Club and the Rotary Club. He was a big supporter of the Rupert Fourth of July celebration on the Rupert Square, and participated in the restoration of the historic Rupert Theatre. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Glen was well known for his generosity and kind heart. He loved children in the community and spent time coaching them in many sports. If a child stopped by his house, there was always an ice cream treat for them.