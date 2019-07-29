January 22, 1948—July 25, 2019
June M Erstad, 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed peacefully at her home on July 25, 2019. She is now resting with both of her beloved parents.
She is survived by her three brothers, five sisters, a son, a daughter, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Having been the oldest of nine, she has numerous nieces, nephews and many extended family members.
She was an active part of the community and touched many lives. She created and cherished many enduring friendships. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
