Obituary: June Lorraine Hadden

June 17, 1925—July 25, 2020
June Lorraine Hadden passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at age 95 in Heyburn, ID on July 25, 2020. June was born June 17, 1925 in Hudson, Kansas to Ira and Rosie Halbert. She worked from an early age taking on many jobs to help her momma who was raising seven children on her own. Later, one of those jobs was coming to Paul Idaho to tend to her brother’s children. This is where she first met the love of her life, Arthur G. Hadden. Although they were only married for a short time, they always loved one another and would find their way back to each other many years later. June remarried Arthur in Oct. of 1982 and made Paul Idaho her forever home. This is when she inherited her children and grandchildren whom she loved and adored. In return, they loved her fiercely. Her home was the heart of the family and all were welcome.
June loved camping and fishing as well as working alongside her husband in the vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed canning, cooking, and baking and always had her family’s favorites readily on hand as they would surely be stopping by. She was a member and a Blue-ribbon winner of the Mt. Harrison quilt club along with her friend and neighbor, Shirley Kraus. Her quilts were admired by all who saw them, and it was a great honor to be at the receiving end of any one of them made by her. She stitched every quilt with a message from her to the recipient or—at the very least—her name, date, and who it was made for. She poured love into everything she did, everyone she met, and everything she made. She enjoyed listening to stories on tape. However, her favorite stories and the ones she wanted to hear often were those she shared with her husband and those of her family.
June took great joy in her friendships with her neighbors, Mark and Penny Lynch, who always took her to Oakley to see the newest production at the Howell’s Opera House, brought her meals, and watched over her. She also cherished her friendships with Ruben and Shirley Kraus. These neighbors were an extension of her family. She worried for them as well as loved them.
There are no words that could possibly describe how much June L. Hadden is loved and missed.
June is survived by her sons, John Hadden (Linda) and Brad Hadden, daughters Kari Hadden Klosterman and Nikki Hadden Higashi (Alan), 20 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Art Hadden, parents Ira and Carolyn Halbert, sisters Vivian Willard, LaVine Sloane and Georgia Tate, brothers Reggie Halbert, Andy Halbert, and Cecil Halbert, son Dean Hadden and great-granddaughter Marina Gomez.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Wendell Wells, Dr. Millard, Cassia Regional Medical Center and Medical Surgical teams, and to the Heritage Home Health and Hospice team for the loving care of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
As per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
