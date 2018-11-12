March 3, 1938—October 20, 2018
June Jeanette (Jasper) Larsen, 80, of Jerome passed away Saturday evening, October 20,2018 at the DeSano Place in Jerome.
Jeanette was born March 3, 1938 in Tuttle, Idaho the daughter of Fred and Ella Lemke Jasper.
She grew up and attended schools in Gooding, graduating from Gooding High School.
Jeanette worked at Tupperware in Jerome and retired after over 20 years of service. She was a talented quilter and loved to be with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Rita Bass Matin of Jerome and Constance J. Larsen of California; as well as her sister, Mildred Schwenson of Jerome. She is also survived by her grandson, Gareth David Trappen of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Laurence Larsen and three brothers and 4 sisters.
A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3 p.m. on November 17, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
