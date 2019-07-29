{{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 11948—July 25, 2019

June E Erstad, 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed peacefully at her home on July 25, 2019. She is now resting with both of her beloved parents.

She is survived by her three brothers, five sisters, a son, a daughter, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Having been the oldest of nine, she has numerous nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

She was an active part of the community and touched many lives. She created and cherished many enduring friendships. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: June E Erstad
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments