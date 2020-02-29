Obituary: June B. Post

Mom’s parents died when she was very young, her father when she was just two and a half years old and her mother when she was nine. June and her sisters were raised by their grandmother, Retta Ann Bloomfield, in the small mining town of Zincville, OK. Mom used to tell stories of how the girls would play on the enormous chat piles that were the remnants of mining. Chat is like gravel. We were also told about the girls walking at least one mile to school when they were very little, I am sure it was up hill both ways according to some of the stories.

Mom was quite the storyteller; she could spin a yarn with the best. One of our most favorite stories was how her and Dad met. Mom’s first husband, Eugene Kelley, had died in a car crash just after his release from the Marine Corps at the end of WWII. They had a son, William “Billy” he liked to ride his bicycle up and down the sidewalk in front of the house they lived in. Donald “Don” was washing his car, he had Billy pull over and he helped Bill wash his bike, all the time pumping him for information about his mother. Once Don had gathered enough information, he drove his car up to where June lived and proceeded to pull it into the driveway, where Mom was standing. He drove his car in so far as to push her into the bush at the end of the driveway and pinned her there using the car. The story continues that Dad jumped out of the car and asked June to go on a date to the carnival that was in town. Mom playing hard to get said she already had a date for the evening. The date was Billy. So, they ended up meeting at the carnival and rode the Ferris Wheel and that was the beginning of an almost 66-year marriage and adventure.