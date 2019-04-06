April 3, 1939—April 4, 2019
Juliet Gill was born April 3, 1939 in Buffalo, New York, to Harold and Derna (Petrucci) Williams.
Juliet completed schooling with a high school education. She worked as a full-time homemaker and a part time nurses aid.
Juliet married her husband, Raymond Gill, on May 24, 1975 in Avon, Ohio. Her greatest interests and love revolved around cooking, and spending time with family. Her whole life, Juliet was an independent, strong woman who served as the rock of her family.
Juliet was preceded in death by her mother, Derna Passalacqua; and two sisters, Angela Heeter and Darna Bell.
Juliet is survived by her husband, Raymond Gill; her children, Valerie Mclaughlin; Theresa Mclaughlin; and Mark Mclaughlin; four sisters, Beverly Jorgenson; Mary Davis; Jackie Uhlemann; and Victoria Bryce; a brother, Anthony Passalacque; as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Juliet’s wishes were cremation with no formal services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Juliet’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
