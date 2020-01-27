{{featured_button_text}}

January 2, 1949 ~ January 25, 2020

If you knew Julie, you were lucky! You’d also know, she didn’t want a funeral service.

She was the best wife, mother and grandmother on planet earth. Julie created a loving home for her husband, Ken Sanders of Twin Falls, Idaho. Imparted strength and kindness in her daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Schooley of Boise, Idaho and Amanda (Dave) Rickard of Boise, Idaho. She was the number one fan of her grandson, Josh (Jaina) Schooley of Pittsburg, Kansas.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Stein; mother, Eva; and her brother, David.

She passed away too soon, but will live on in our happy memories.

