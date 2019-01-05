January 5, 1921—December 16, 2018
Julie D Fillmore arrived in this world on January 5, 1921 by her mother, Teresa Kirwan Dayley and her father, Edgar Ward Dayley in Blackfoot, Idaho. A child of the Great Depression, she was inspired by her hard-working mother. In high school she won many state awards for her public speaking and was a straight A student. In 1941 she married Lee Fillmore and despite the many separations due to World War II, they sustained a loving marriage. In 1944 they welcomed their first child, Victoria Lee in September and with great joy their second child, Kip Wynn in October of 1949. Creative is another name for Julie – she wrote beautiful poetry, designed fabulous floral arrangements and was the first one a bride-to-be would call to have her do the flowers for her wedding. In Twin Falls her flower shop, “Julie’s Flower Fair” was known throughout the area – and Vicki and Kip’s friends always had her make the corsages and boutonnieres for their proms. After many successful years in the floral business, life took Julie and Lee to Salem, Oregon where she “aced” the real estate exam and thus began another incredible journey as one of Salem’s top realtors. She joined Cameo Realtors where she first hung her license. Upon the death of the owner of Cameo, Julie purchased the business which was housed in a charming house on Liberty Street. She kept the name “Cameo” as well as employing the remaining agents. It was an all-female team and a very successful team at that. In her early 80’s She decided to “slow down” a bit and was sought after by many of the real estate companies in Salem. She chose Coldwell Banker and was instantly one of their top sales people. Her positive attitude and good business sense stood her well. Year after year she continued to be one of Coldwell Banker’s top sales people and helped many families find the “right” home – and she did this well into her early 90’s. She would never admit to her age – “telling your real age limits you”- “she is too old to be working” and so our mother kept on doing what she loved to do and what she excelled at so brilliantly. Julie was a beautiful woman with a great sense of style and even as she aged, she always looked gorgeous, beautifully dressed and always with a great car. Cadillacs were her first “luxury” cars, but it wasn’t long before she became a Mercedes girl through and through. Sun Valley, Idaho was one of her favorite places where she and Lee had a beautiful vacation home and they enjoyed memorable times together with their children who always brought along a slew of friends for long skiing weekends and horseback riding in the summers.
She is survived by her sister Doris Hone of Blackfoot, Idaho; her daughter Victoria Lee Wellman of Mill Creek, Washington; her son Kip Wynn Fillmore of Olympia, Washington. She also leaves 4 grandchildren – Brandon Kyle Rudd of Mukilteo, Washington; Brian Carter Rudd of Ketchum, Idaho; Nick Lee Fillmore of Roy, Washington and Tami Kay Berry of Spanaway, Washington, as well as great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Even though she did not live near her children and grandchildren, we spoke with her every day. She was a huge part of our lives no matter where we were. The accolades Vicki and Kip have received about their mother – great lady, beautiful, full of fun, intelligent, a real class act of a lady who adored her family and was proud of each of us. We will miss her – her courage, wisdom and lovely smile. Julie left this world on December 16, 2018, just shy of her 98th birthday. She is interned in City View Mausoleum next to Lee, her husband of 65 years. Love you forever Mom, Victoria Lee December, 2018. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
