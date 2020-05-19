Obituary: Julie Ann (Fischer) Koss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Ann (Fischer) Koss left this world Friday, May 8, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 74. She graduated from the Milwaukee County School of Nursing and achieved her childhood dream of being a Registered Nurse. She spent 38 years of her life taking care of other people. She married the love of her life September 2, 1967. They lived an adventurous life, living in Upper New York, Wisconsin where she gave birth to her son January 24, 1972, Tennessee, Arizona, California and finally Idaho.

She did all types of Nursing including Hospital Floor Nursing, Operating Room, Emergency Room, Children's Hospital, Extended Care and Home Care. She loved all of it. She is survived by a brother Richard C. Fischer, her husband of 51 years Gary G. Koss and her son Ryan James Koss.

By her choice she will be cremated and wanted no funeral services. Her favorite charity was St. Jude's Children's Hospital and requests any donations be made in her name to them. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Koss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.