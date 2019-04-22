Obituary: Julia Lorene Blackwood Keith

December 19, 1959 – April 20, 2019
Julia Lorene Blackwood Keith, 59, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at a local care center. Julia was the daughter of Ray and Doris North Blackwood. Julia was the only girl of four children. Born on December 19, 1959 in Twin Falls, Idaho, Julia was raised in Twin Falls, where she attended school and graduated from Twin Falls High School. She then went on to attend a year at the College of Southern Idaho.
On May 23, 1980 she married the love of her life Mark Keith, which brought them their two children, Shawna and Brian. Julia spent most of her working life at a handful of places such as: Safeway, Sam’s Club, College of Southern Idaho, and Wilson Bates. Julie had many hobbies and interests, such as bowling and traveling. Although she loved many things, by far her biggest interest was spending time with her family.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Doris Blackwood; and brother, Dennis Blackwood. She is survived by her husband, Mark Keith; children, Shawna Ward and Brian Keith; brothers, Larry and Ron Blackwood; and four grandchildren.
An open house will be held for the family to great friends and loved ones from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Jerome, Idaho 83338.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Julia’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortauary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.