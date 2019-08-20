September 17, 1964-August 14, 2019
Julia Gooch was born on Sep. 17, 1964 and passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 after a long battle with paranoid schizophrenia and alcohol addiction.
Julia was born in Idaho Falls, ID to Sarah Powers Gooch and Clyde Gooch. She was the second of two children. Julia attended schools in Boise, ID and Meridian, ID. Julia graduated from Meridian High School.
Julia was as friendly as a person could be. She loved to laugh and was voted class clown in her senior year at Meridian High School. Julia was outgoing and loved dancing. Julia was an enthusiastic performer in dancing and aerobics, and was chosen for the high school drill team. Julia loved music and participated in karaoke at every opportunity. She knew the words to many songs. Julia loved her family and friends and so many of us were blessed to have her in our lives.
Julia had an amazing ability to relate with people on a personal level. When Julia applied for a job, she was selected at times because of her interpersonal skills.
Throughout her life, Julia was interested in others and their well-being. She reached out to an untold number of friends and strangers. She made it a point to learn their names and something about their personal lives. She shared uplifting thoughts. She was a positive impact on their lives.
Julia had a big heart for giving to children with deformities and would also give generously to animal causes.
In 1993, Julia was declared mentally disabled when she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and alcohol addiction. She was hospitalized at various times during her lifetime. With counseling and medication management, Julia was stable for many years.
Her condition worsened in 2015 when psychosis became an alarming issue for her. Her hallucinations, fears, and anxiety increased to intolerable levels. She began to hurt herself. Her laughter and joy diminished. She began regularly going in and out of mental hospitals to be released to her parent’s home or to assisted living houses.
Julia passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. She will be remembered for her endearing love for people and animals alike. She loved being with her family and friends. She was fun loving and inspired others to feel better about themselves.
Julia is survived by her mother—Sarah Gooch, her father—Clyde Gooch, her brother—Grant Gooch (Carol), and a big family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Julia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service, 737 Main Street, Gooding, ID 83330
