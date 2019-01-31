November 16, 1949—January 29, 2019
Judy Yvonne Brackman went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, while at her home and surrounded by her family.
She was born November 16, 1949, in Seattle, Washington, to the late Joseph Ivan and Yvonne Evelyn Cowles. She graduated from Aquila Cleveland High School in 1967. Judy met the love of her life, William (Bill) Brackman, in 1968, and they married in Seattle on September 18, 1970. They moved to Twin Falls in 1972, and their marriage was blessed with three children. They had 27 wonderful years together before the Lord took Bill home in 1997. She continued to run their family concrete business, The Finishing Touch, for many years until her sons took it over.
Like her husband, Judy was a most generous person who loved and genuinely cared about people. She could light up the room with the sparkle of her personality and was treasured by all who knew her. Even in adversity, she always had a thankful and joyful heart. As a gifted writer, she could beautifully express her thoughts in the letters and notes she would pen, which her friends often received tucked inside the cards she would give. Judy delighted in music, birds, and the beautiful outdoors, with a special affection for her little dog companion, Nibs.
She also loved to cook and made her home a warm and welcoming haven. She was a devoted wife, mother, and a true friend. Her children’s lives have been greatly blessed by her wisdom, her teaching, and her unwavering Christian testimony.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Joseph I. Cowles, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Brackman, sons Matthew (Darlene) Brackman and Andrew (Bethany) Brackman, and brother Daniel Cowles.
A funeral service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.Her family find the love they have for Judy expressed in this wise proverb: ‘Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies.’
