October 13, 1943—February 3, 2020
Judy Marie Braden, 76, passed away on Feb. 3 2020 at the Rupert memorial hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Omak Washington on October 13 1943 to Elmer Earl Cox and Rhoda Ann Anderson Cox. She grew up in Rupert and attended schools there.
She married Robert W. Braden of Fort Wayne, Indiana, they were later divorced.
Survivors include Robert (Lynn) Braden, Rita Braden, James Braden, Charles Braden. Brother Bill Cox, sisters Barbra Klamm, Karen Hickman, 11 grandchildren, 4 greatgrandchildren and her long-time friends Marline Case-Lawson, Patsy Strange, and many others to numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, 2 brothers, and an infant sister.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, solving puzzles, gardening, shopping. and had a smile for everybody she met.
She retired from McCain foods after 20 years.
She will be loved and deeply missed by all who Knew her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Owens and his staff for their dedicated care of mom.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison funeral home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
