Obituary: Judy Ling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 14, 1940—March 31, 2020

RUPERT – On March 31, 2020, Judith (Judy) Earlene Ling passed away peacefully, at the age of 79. She was surrounded by her children, her daughter-in-law, and her son-in-law. As you may have felt, she entered heaven with a rumble; she always knew how to make an entrance.

Judy was born on November 14, 1940, in Malad City, Idaho, to Earl and Hazel (Clark) Jones. She attended Malad City High School, and went on to study at Idaho State University. While at ISU, Judy enjoyed modeling and acting in local productions. She married Roger Ling on May 26th, 1961, and together they raised two daughters, Dawn and Melissa; and two sons, Robert and Tim.

Judy wore many hats in her community of Rupert, Idaho. She was a wonderful artist, known for her painting, sculpture, and eye for interior design. Judy loved to spend time outdoors, in her abundant garden or on the golf course (even if it meant driving a broken golf cart in reverse for an entire round!). She was always on the go, and even when her body slowed down, she never did. Her vibrant spirit and quick wit brought life to any room, and her many talents in the kitchen nourished generations of family and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her sisters, Sue, Sheila, and Sharon; and her grandson, Dalton.