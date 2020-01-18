July 5, 1950—January 13, 2020
BURLEY – Judy Ann Caverly, a 69-year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 5, 1950, in Boulder City, Nevada, the daughter of Walter and Ruby (Hatfield) Holt. Judy lived most of her life in Washington and Idaho, and retired from McCain Foods after 35 years of service.
Judy met Richard Caverly in 1977 where they combined their children into a very busy family of 12. Judy will always be remembered for her blunt sense of humor and personality. She may have made you crazy, but she always showed her family and friends how much she loved them.
She was a fantastic grandma and great-grandma. She will always be loved and missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Judy loved to read, watch game shows and crime shows, crotchet and working puzzle books.
She is survived by her children, Michael Caverly, Suzette Baker (Jim), Paul Caverly, and Tracy Jacobs (Shane Clower); one brother, Ray Holt (Cathy); 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and always in her heart, Errin Jacobs and Adam Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sister, Susie Rice; four children, Alan Waterhouse, Corinna Pace, Rich Caverly, and John Caverly; and a granddaughter, Jeanie Lorelei Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.