Obituary: Judy Ann Castle

July 14, 1946—February 12, 2020
Judy Ann Castle, age 73, of Jerome, Idaho went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family members.
Judy was born in Boise, Idaho to Clarence “Chuck” and Myrtle Grubb on July 14, 1946. Her father was a captain in the U.S. Navy, and Judy’s childhood and teenage years were spent in Idaho, Guam, Florida, San Diego, Hawaii, Virginia, and back to California.
Judy had two sons, James and Richard, from her first marriage to Delbert Hartley. As a stay-at-home Mom, Judy enjoyed every moment of life with her two sons.
In 1991, Judy moved to the Wood River Valley where she began to work with her Dad in the development of Woodside in Hailey, Idaho. As his administrative assistant and Jill-of-all-Trades, she increasingly took on additional responsibilities. A few years later, Judy and her Dad started Countryside Properties and built a number of homes in the Woodside development.
In 1998, Judy began to date Richard “Dick” Castle, a home builder in Hailey. Having found her soul mate and love of her life, she and Dick were married on March 6, 1999. Together, as owners of Silver Spur Development, they continued to design and build homes. Judy was understandably proud of her career as a land developer and home builder.
You have free articles remaining.
Judy and Dick retired from building homes in 2011 and moved to Jerome, Idaho in 2013.
Judy is joyfully rejoined in heaven with those who preceded her in death: her son, Richard and her granddaughter, Emma.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dick Castle,; sisters, Nancy Simpson and Jean Eagleston (Terry); son, James (Janet) and their children, Lily and Clara daughter-in-law, Karla and her children Jonathan, Timothy, and Sarah; and her niece, Alisa Eagleston-Cieslewicz (John). In addition, Dick’s family who loved Judy so greatly include his daughters, Tina Trusnovec (Rick) and Tami Robbins (Kel); and son, Kyle Castle (Tammy); and grandchildren, Sierra (Tyler), Cole (Abby), Taylor, Kylie (Tyler), Chayton, Bailey, and Jeffrey.
Judy will always be remembered as a beautiful and bright woman who was endlessly helpful, generous, thoughtful, caring, faithful, and spiritual. She always offered a listening ear without judgment. Judy loved home-decorating, playing board games and cards, and putting together the most difficult jigsaw puzzles.
A memorial service, celebrating Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the North Ridge Fellowship Church in Jerome, Idaho.
Judy’s family members wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Aaron Brown, and Holly, CNA and Ginger, RN from Hospice Visions for their competent, tender, and loving care in the final weeks of Judy’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to Hospice Visions, Inc. in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared on Judy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Service information
1:00PM
2 Ridge Loop
Jerome, ID 83338
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.