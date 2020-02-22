Obituary: Judy Ann Castle

July 14, 1946—February 12, 2020

Judy Ann Castle, age 73, of Jerome, Idaho went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family members.

Judy was born in Boise, Idaho to Clarence “Chuck” and Myrtle Grubb on July 14, 1946. Her father was a captain in the U.S. Navy, and Judy’s childhood and teenage years were spent in Idaho, Guam, Florida, San Diego, Hawaii, Virginia, and back to California.

Judy had two sons, James and Richard, from her first marriage to Delbert Hartley. As a stay-at-home Mom, Judy enjoyed every moment of life with her two sons.

In 1991, Judy moved to the Wood River Valley where she began to work with her Dad in the development of Woodside in Hailey, Idaho. As his administrative assistant and Jill-of-all-Trades, she increasingly took on additional responsibilities. A few years later, Judy and her Dad started Countryside Properties and built a number of homes in the Woodside development.