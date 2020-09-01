OBITUARY: Judith Stockman Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 28, 1951—August 26, 2020.

Judith Lee Stockman Matthews, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is resting at peace now with God.

Judy was a resident of Filer, Idaho. She has also lived in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, in Grants, New Mexico, and in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Judy was born on February 28th, 1951 in Wendell, Idaho.

She was 69 years of age when she passed into God’s embrace on August 26th, 2020 at her loving home in Filer, Idaho holding the hands of her children.

Judy came from an abundant family and had 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Judy’s life includes bearing 3 children in Michael, Tamara and Mishell. She will be joining the angels along side her daughter Mishell, who passed in 2017.

Judy worked at many places through her life. She worked as a custodian at places like Titanium Metal, the Flamingo Hilton, the Hoover Dam and the Filer School District.

Judy after many years returned to her education and proudly graduated with a high school diploma.

We have a webpage for the service where you can leave pictures you may have and want to share. You can also get flowers directly through the site.