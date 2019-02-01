Obituary: Judith Richardson

Judith Richardson
February 25, 1944—January 29, 2019
Judith Richardson, age 74, of Twin Falls, passed on January 29, 2019 of natural causes. Judy was born in Durant OK to Dr James and Betty Taylor. She married Gerald “Rik” Richardson in 1969 in Elko NV.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Gerald in 1993.
She is survived by her brother Jim Bob Taylor of Twin Falls ID, son Ian of Mountain Home ID, son Erik of Ward AK, daughter Heather (Richard) Ranger of Twin Falls ID, and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held today at the Eastland LDS Meeting House at 847 Eastland Drive N, Twin Falls.
