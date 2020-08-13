Obituary: Judith (Judy) Terronez

March 11, 1944 ~ August 10, 2020
Judy was born to Beatrice Rubino and Thomas B. Higgins. She grew up in Hayward, California and graduated from Hayward High school. She married the love of her life Eugene Tomas Terronez in June 1979. They had 37 wonderful years together. They loved to spend their time traveling and spending time with family.
She was an avid bingo player and was passionate about cooking and baking for others. She enjoyed line dancing and enjoyed teaching others to line dance. She took pleasure in writing and loved to express herself through poetry. She also enjoyed singing with her brother Larry. She was a firecracker with a strong spirit with a huge heart. She constantly gave to others and had an unforgettable personality. She was a force to be reckoned with and accomplished anything she took on. Even in the last weeks of her life, her strength and determination shined through as she fought for her life battling the coronavirus. The family took notice of her strength and we grew to understand how strong she truly was. Her strength will continue to live on through her family. The memories and the deep love she had for her family, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will not be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Tomas Terronez, her son, James Ashe, her mother and stepfather, Beatrice and Tony Rubino, and her brother, Larry McDonald.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Short and Janice Young, Doris Whitaker and Debbie Phelps and Tammy Guffey, her children, Tina Jacobsen (Jeff), Suzette Snow (Rick), Babette Lucas (Tom), and Frank Pendleton (Cynthia), 18 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren.
There will not be a traditional service, but a virtual service will be held. Please contact a family member if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Jerome Senior Center as this was one of Judy’s favorite places to spend time and play bingo.
