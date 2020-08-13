Obituary: Judith (Judy) Terronez

She was an avid bingo player and was passionate about cooking and baking for others. She enjoyed line dancing and enjoyed teaching others to line dance. She took pleasure in writing and loved to express herself through poetry. She also enjoyed singing with her brother Larry. She was a firecracker with a strong spirit with a huge heart. She constantly gave to others and had an unforgettable personality. She was a force to be reckoned with and accomplished anything she took on. Even in the last weeks of her life, her strength and determination shined through as she fought for her life battling the coronavirus. The family took notice of her strength and we grew to understand how strong she truly was. Her strength will continue to live on through her family. The memories and the deep love she had for her family, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will not be forgotten.