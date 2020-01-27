August 27, 1945—January 23, 2020
Judith (Judy) Kay Bement was born in Blackfoot Idaho, to Jake and Nadalia (Della) Wageman, August 27, 1945. She had six siblings, Karen, Lee, David, Jim, Don and Deon. She returned to her heavenly father Thursday, January 23, 2020. She grew up in Filer Idaho, where her family had a pig farm.
Judy and her husband, Kenneth, married June 8, 1968. They had four daughters, Jala (Dewayne Huft), Tawnya (Miles Stewart), Kyanne (Shannon Hunt) and Shalene (Tom Siegers); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren succeed her in life.
Judy loved to spend her free time in her yard, gardening. Every weekend that they could they went camping and fishing, bringing their kids and grandkids with them, even in March and as late as November. Judy loved her husband, her kids and grandchildren very much. Her door was always open so they could come and go as they pleased. As soon as someone would walk through the door, the first thing she asked is if they were hungry. Her home was filled with owls and butterflies, gifts from her kids.
If she wasn’t in the yard working, she was in the kitchen cooking or bossing someone, mainly her husband and kids. When her children were young, she spent many days volunteering at their schools from helping out in the classroom to running the popcorn machine on Fridays.
From the very beginning, Judy was a caretaker. Opening her home to countless moms and their children to help get them through the tough times and see them through to their future. She will always be remembered by how big her heart was.
Visitation will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020 between 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Filer Cemetery, Filer, ID. To pay your condolences, please visit ReynoldsChapel.com
