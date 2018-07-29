Oct. 1, 1936 - July 27, 2018
Judith Bean Wright, 81-year-old Rupert resident, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 27, 2018. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy, as everyone called her, was born October 1, 1936 in Seattle, Washington, the first and only daughter of Ernest George Rayborn and Vera Moselle Posey. When Judy was 3 months old she moved with her mother to Jerome, Idaho. They lived with her maternal grandparents Charles and Roxey Posey in Jerome until 1941 when the family moved to Eden, Idaho. That was the year Judy met the Wright family. Judy became lifelong friends with Arleen Wright Woodbridge and met Arleen’s older brother Earl. When Judy was in the first grade she announced to everyone on the school bus that when Earl grew up she was going to marry him. That same year Judy’s mom married Orville Bean and their family adventure began. She moved several times during her grade school years. She attended schools in Eden, Hazelton and Wendell, Idaho. From 1946 to 1952 they lived in Shevlin, Oregon (Oregon’s wandering timber town). In 1952 the lumber town went out of business and closed. The family moved back to Wendell, Idaho where Judy graduated from high school in 1953. Upon graduation Judy went to work as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney Co. in Jerome. That same year, their family grew when Judy was blessed with 2 baby brothers, Charles Orville Bean was adopted in October and Edward Everett Bean was born in November. Soon after this the family moved back to Oregon. This time to Lakeview.
During all this time and the many moves Judy and Arleen remained friends. Judy wrote letters and visited the Wright’s every opportunity she was given. As Judy grew older she never changed her mind about who she was going to marry. On October 30, 1954 she married the love of her life, Earl Jerome Wright, in Lakeview Oregon. They lived in Eden where they farmed. While living in Eden they had three daughters, the twins, Lucinda and Rolinda then later Sarah. In 1964 the family sold the farm and moved to Hailey. While living in Hailey Roxanne was born. In 1971 the family moved to Rupert where they have since resided.
Judy was always involved in her children’s and their friend’s lives. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader for several years and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Her 4-H clubs had many different projects, from horses, market and breeding animals, cooking, sewing, bicycle safety, gun safety, gardening and everything in between. Some years she had as many as sixty members in her club. She was adamant about everyone learning Parliamentary Procedure so the business portion of her meetings would run smoothly, but when it was time for project work it was hands on. If a child wanted to take a project that she didn’t know much about she spent hours researching the subject so that she was an authority on it. She never told a child no when they wanted to learn about something new or just needed a person to talk to. Judy also served on the Minidoka County Fair Board from 1984 to 1989 and served as president of the board in 1987.
Judy was an avid reader. While living in Hailey she read every book in the Hailey Public Library at least once. Mysteries and histories were her favorite subjects, but she read everything. As the years passed and her eyesight grew worse she advanced to large print books and later to her Kindle, wearing out several before her eyesight grew bad enough that she could only read a few minutes at a time. Not only did she read continually but she remembered what she read. She also loved to sew, quilt and cook. Judy always had time to set down with a cup of tea and visit.
Judy worked as a homemaker, in-home day care provider (while her children were young), for EFNEP (Expanded Food and Nutrition Extension Program) as an educator and for the JR Simplot Co. in Heyburn where she retired with fifteen years of service in 1992.
Judy attended the Methodist Church in Jerome, Idaho, Shevlin and Lakeview Oregon, the Community Baptist Church in Hailey and Free Will Baptist Church and Grace Community Church in Rupert. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Children’s Program Superintendent, and as Women’s Minstery Leader.
Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl Wright, her daughters; Lucinda (Robert) Boesiger, Rolinda Mack, Sarah Wright and Roxanne (Jerry) Sparks all of Rupert, grandchildren; Cassandra Mack (Sean) Tobin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Mack of Boise, Christopher (Jasmine) Boesiger of Rupert, Michael (Kayleigh) Boesiger of Burley, Tamara Mack, Jessica Mack, and Tara Mack of Rupert, great grandchildren; Deidre Mack of Burley, Schon Mack of Elk Point, South Dakota, Ava Mack, Bella Mack-Uscola and Tristen Osterhout all of Rupert, Kadence Boesiger, Brooklyn Boesiger, Rykin Boesiger, Tucker Boesiger all of Burley, and Kira Tobin of Las Vegas, Nevada, her brother Edward (Renee) Bean of Maumelle, Arkansas, her sister in laws Betty Wright of Idaho Falls, Colleen Duncan of Heyburn, and Arleen Woodbridge of Rupert along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step-father, her brother Charles Bean, 3 brothers in law; Eden Wright, Robert Duncan and Marvin Woodbridge, a sister in law Diana Bean, a grandson Daniel Mack and a niece Gina Bean.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Greg Boettcher, Dr. Margo Saunders and the staff at Minidoka Home Health Services especially Diane Barrows and Christie Gomez for their kind care and dedication.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Grace Church, 100 N Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be at the Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on August 2nd at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to your local library or the Operation Christmas Child Program at Grace Church, PO Box 112, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
