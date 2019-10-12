February 17, 1944—October 9, 2019
Judy was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Leslie Duane and Marjorie Marie (Hisel) Georgeson. She received her education in Volin, South Dakota, and Wilmington, California, where she graduated in 1965 from Banning High School. She subsequently attended and completed her education at Harbor Junior College.
She was an accountant by profession and worked for Rick Hendricks Honda in Corona, California, Long Beach Honda, and completed her working career at Kelly Bean in Rupert. She had a personal craft shop at her home, was a voracious reader and, following retirement, enjoyed watching movies. Judy was a devout Christian and was a member of the Lutheran Church and enjoyed her church friends throughout the community. She loved her association with the Rupert Lions Club and especially enjoyed working at the Minidoka County Fair.
Judy is survived by a daughter, Toni M. Rayborn of Rupert; one son, James (Cindy) Gerfers of Rupert; six grandchildren (whom she loved dearly), Shawn, Heather, Cody, Danette, Caitlin, and Dustin; many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ron (Janice) Georgeson of Richmond, Texas. She was preceded in death by parents.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
We, as a family, express our sincere appreciation to Visions Hospice Home for the outstanding care given to our mother. Your love and care will forever be remembered with profound gratitude.
