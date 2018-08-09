January 27, 1932 – February 14, 2018
Juanita Guerra Medellin, 86, of Burley, passed away on February 14, 2018. She was born January 27, 1932, in Pharr, Texas, the daughter to Tomas Guerra and Jesusa Guerra.
Juanita worked at Ore-Ida foods for 30 plus years. After retiring, she worked at Wal-Mart. Juanita, was an active member of the Little Flower Church in Burley. She also volunteered at a center for troubled children. She received her GED in 1974.
Juanita was married to Salvador Rameriz Medellin (he passed on September 4, 2017) for 68 years. Together they had four children, Vivian Lee Medellin Puga (Tino), Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Medellin, Velma Medellin Hall and Jesse Medellin; eight grandchildren, Christine Puga Loop (Tom), Tracy Puga Graham (DG), Elizabeth Puga Matula (Rick), Steven Puga (Leanne), Shane Butler (Tonya), Nikki Butler-Bundy, Ronald ‘RJ’ Butler and Maryann Medellin; and 11 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Angelita Bautista and Tomasa Chapa.Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, sons, sisters, brothers and parents.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m on Friday, August 17th at St. Thérèse The Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley, Idaho.
