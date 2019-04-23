April 29, 1945—April 20, 2019
Juan was born in Murelaga (Vizcaya), Spain in the Basque country on April 29, 1945 to Sebastian and Maria Goitiandia. Juan Goitiandia passed away April 20, 2019 of Cancer.
Juan came to the USA in 1963, and studied to receive his citizenship in 1968. He worked as a sheepherder for one year. He worked for Atkinson’s Market in Ketchum, and then went to work in Sun Valley for Union Pacific Railroad, then Janss, and finally Sinclair Oil. He worked in Sun Valley for 53 years. While working in Sun Valley he also worked at the Christiana restaurant for 30 years. He married Verla Worthington and they had three boys. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, hunting, fishing, camping, getting firewood, and trap shooting. His family was the most important part of his life.
He is survived by his wife Verla Worthington Goitiandia, sons: Jess (Terri), Scott (Katerina), and Marcel. Granddaughter’s and Grandson: Mary, Shea, Samantha, Sochie, Jasmine, and Kelby. Daughter’s Tonya Goitiandia, and Traci Beer, Brother Joe (Cheri) Goitiandia and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be available 5 to 7 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019 at the Wood River Chapel, 403 N. Main Street, Hailey, Idaho.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday April 27, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, North of Hailey, 102 Coyote Bluff, Hailey Idaho.
Please join the family and friends for services, graveside, and a luncheon following to reminisce with any stories you may have. Friends may also share a message or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com ________________________________________
