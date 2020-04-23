Obituary: Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson

Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson, age 77 of Twin Falls, passed away April 3, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She moved to Twin Falls in 1999 to care for her Mother, and fell in love with the area and made Twin Falls, her permanent home. All services and arrangements were under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. For those wishing to share memories or condolences, please do so on Joyce’s memorial website at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
