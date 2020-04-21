Obituary: Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson
0 entries

Obituary: Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson

Joyce Schlittenhard Peterson, age 77 of Twin Falls, passed away April 3, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She moved to Twin Falls in 1999 to care for her Mother, and fell in love with the area and made Twin Falls, her permanent home. All services and arrangements were under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. For those wishing to share memories or condolences, please do so on Joyce’s memorial website at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News