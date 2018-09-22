September 15, 1931 – September 19, 2018
Joyce Louise Hurd Coté, 87, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls.
Joyce Hurd Coté was born on September 15, 1931, to Horton and Edith Hurd in Tremonton, Utah. She was the seventh of seven children and raised in Snowville, Utah. She attended a three room school in Snowville, grades one through eight, and high school in Tremonton. Joyce moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in the early 1950’s, and lived with her sister Lucille. She married Donald Coté, the love of her life, on May 2, 1954. They had three daughters, JoLene D (Jerry) Tunison of Portland, Oregon, Donna Requa of Twin Falls, Tonya J (Evan) Wilkinson of Mountain Home and Kent Wickham, her son from another mother and father. Together they have seven grandchildren; Nicole Bullock, Stephanie McMillan, Bryan Tunison, Greg Requa, Devan Wilkinson (currently serving in Afghanistan), Brandon Wilkinson, and Skylar Wilkinson. They also have thirteen great grandchildren.
Early on, Joyce was a waitress for several popular restaurants in Twin Falls. Her claim to fame, while working at Wray’s Cafe, was waiting on the actor John Wayne. A picture of her at Wray’s, currently hangs in The Twin Falls Sandwich Co on Main Street. She also worked at Yorks meat processing company in the late 1960’s and as a real estate agent for Hamlet Realty in the 1970’s and 80’s. Joyce and Don also owned and maintained two fourplexes, where mom mowed lawns every week for years, and Don Cotés Professional Paint.
In their later years, Don and Joyce enjoyed traveling and vacationing to Hawaii, Alaska, The Panama Canal, and to Japan to visit their youngest daughter Tonya. She loved gardening, watching hummingbirds and finches, eating garden fresh vegetables, reading, and crocheting. Her favorite thing was beating her friends at Pinochle and shooting the moon. Everyone was jealous of her good luck!
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D Coté, her mother and father, Edith and Horton Hurd, and her siblings; Mildred (George) Skidmore, Mary (Jay) Simper, Joe (Darlene) Hurd, Lucille Fearheller, Bernice (Chad) Jones and, LaMoine (Ray) Hurd. Joyce was the last of her immediate family to pass. Tuesday there was a joyous reunion in heaven!
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Please feel free to wear mom’s favorite color RED!
In lieu of flowers please donate to Idaho Home Health and Hospice.
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
