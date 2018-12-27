June 6, 1949—December 24, 2018
On December 24th Lauri moved on to her next post as Director of (all) affairs with her devoted and determined love of 34 ½ years. She survived 31 years after multiple life altering surgeries. Lauri was always very clear about her opinions and could make her point understood such as surviving 5 years to the date, almost the hour of a medical injury that severely curtailed her (their) quality of life for 1,825 days.
Lauri was born June 6th, 1949 in Burbank, California to Raymond and Marion (Bishop) Gardner. She grew up between Idaho and California moving permanently to Idaho in 1958. After a 4 year acquaintance she fell in love with the cop, Rodney Herrett and they married in 1984. She and Rod raised their blended family of 8 children in Mountain Home and Twin Falls, sheltering and guiding multiple waif’s throughout the years. She kept very busy with the family college and stepping in when needed at the family business. She is survived by her husband Rodney Joseph Herrett, Twin Falls Idaho; father, Raymond (Barbara) Gardner of Sacramento, California; many sisters and brothers including Carol (Tom) Whalen of Vancouver, Washington; Diane (Stephen) Smith of Paso Robles, California; Jacki (Lee) Swartz, of Fruitland, Idaho; Edmond (Sharon) Bishop of Sherwood, Oregon; Jeff (Gina) Nelson of Boise, Idaho; Donna (Hyrum) Hass and Cheryl (Tim) Martin of Nampa, Idaho; Jeff (Tina) Nelson of Boise, Idaho; Hal (Gina) Nelson of Boise, Idaho; Valerie Nimick of Yuba City, California; Sandra Carlos of Yuba City, California; Robyn (Roman) Mironyuk of Sacramento California. Children: Gary Gardner of Boise, Idaho; Rob Goldenstein of Wisconsin; Ray (Shannon) Goldenstein of Umatilla, Oregon; Shawn Goldenstein of Boise, Idaho; Angie (Gary) Townsend of Portland, Oregon; James (Vanessa) Goldenstein of Twin Falls, Idaho; Steven James Herrett of Stanley, Idaho; Joanna (Aaron)Washburn of Idaho Falls, Idaho and 12 Grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Mother and granddaughter Alazia Herrett.
Rod would like to thank all those who have helped and supported them through all the hard times.
At Lauri’s request there will be no service. Arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary ‘Chapel by the Park”. Condolences can be left at whitemortuary.com
