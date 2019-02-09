December 14, 1944 – February 7, 2019
Joyce Ann Jackson, 74, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born December 14, 1944 in Wendell, Idaho to Lewis and Elva Harmon. She graduated from Valley High School in 1963. She married Thomas D. Jackson on September 18, 1964 and together they had two children, LeAnn and Mike. As a family of four they farmed and raised registered Suffolk sheep northwest of Jerome. Joyce had many jobs. She worked for Tupperware and she was a long-time employee of Simerly’s Grocery Store in Wendell, Idaho. She continued to live on the farm until 2014. She then moved in with her son.
Joyce was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities during her earlier years.
Joyce enjoyed watching her three granddaughters grow up into beautiful young women. She enjoyed even more being a great grandma to her six wonderful great grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her brothers, Duane (Connie) Harmon of Pocatello and Norman Harmon of Hazelton; her sister, Rose (Gary) Kincaid of Paul; her two children, LeAnn Jackson Taylor and Mike Jackson of Jerome; her three granddaughters, Brittni Jackson Stimpson, Jordan (Tyler) Van Dyk and KassieDee Jackson all of Jerome; her six great grandchildren: Deegan, Kaybree, Preston, Easton, Cashton and Weston; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Elva Harmon; and her loving husband, Thomas D. Jackson.
Joyce will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joyce’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
