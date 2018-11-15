November 5, 1943 – November 9, 2018
Joy Sue Vickers, 75, of Hazelton, Idaho, passed away November 9, 2018, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Joy Sue, 5 foot 2, eyes of blue, as she was fond of saying was born in Ellensburg, Washington to Orville and Margaret Vickers. Joy went to Twin Falls High school and upon graduation started work as a operator for Mountain Bell, and retired after 20 years. After working at Middlekauf Ford, Joy enjoyed her golden years.
Joy was the caretaker of the family, having nursed a brother and two husbands through terrible illness. Joy had a can do attitude and always had a smile and comforting words when life got rough. Joy was active in her community and church and could be found crocheting hats and mittens for people in need. Joy cared for people, she was a friend to many and was always a good listener.
Joy was challenged over the last year with many mountains that would have defeated anyone. Joy faced each and every challenge with strength, courage and stoicism. She would not accept pity for herself and she would not accept pity from anyone. She was herself till the very end. Joy had a strong faith in God and enjoyed her visit with her Chaplain just hours before her death.
Joy is preceded in death by her father Orville, mother Margaret and brother David, husbands Norman Wadley, Jack Nipper and OJ Brannan.
Joy is survived by her sons Toby and his wife Cynthia Wadley, Bozeman, MT, Thomas and his wife Tracy Wadley, Winnemucca, NV, Timothy Wadley Winnemucca, NV; grandchildren Krishina and her husband Dustin Riggs, Caldwell, ID, Chase and his wife Samantha Wadley, Bozeman, MT, Jessica Wadley, Reno, NV and Jacob Wadley, Reno, NV; sisters Judy and her husband Harold Barnes, Idaho Falls, Vicki and her husband Jim Kelly, Boise; brother Dan and his wife Lisa Vickers, Twin Falls.
Joy was very adventurous and lived life to the fullest. She will be missed by many.
“Beautiful and Graceful, Varied and Enchanting, Small but Approachable, Butterflies lead you to the sunny side of life. And everyone deserves a little sunshine.” By Jeffrey Glassberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.