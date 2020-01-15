TWIN FALLS—Joy N. Craggs (Mama Joy) left this earth to meet her beloved Harold and family and friends that had gone on before her on Jan. 14, 2020 at her home in Twin Falls.
Joy was born in Prescott, Iowa in 1922, moving to Idaho at the age of seven, with her parents Russell Wynn and Blanche Bohannan Wynn and her two siblings.
She attended school in Twin Falls, and she met her future husband, Harold Craggs at a dance. They were married Aug. 30, 1941 in Burley, Idaho. Their dance lasted 58 years with Harold passing in 1999. To their marriage Rick & Colleen were born.
Joy worked most of her life in different jobs. She was very proud of her job at Idaho Department Store. She loved looking her very best and her favorite pastime was shopping. Her last order went out on Monday!
Joy had a reputation among friends and family of being meticulous with her clothes, make-up and jewelry.
Joys biggest love was her family, her grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Her love for the dice game 10,000 was a close second. She would play with anybody that would play with her.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and many of her dear friends. She is survived by her dear Nikki, her fur family; her son, Rick (Priscilla) Craggs; her daughter, Colleen (Harold) Richter and two grandsons, Kevin (Shambra) Utley and David (Marcy) Utley; 7 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and a new baby girl (great-great) to be born in March.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls; viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitemortuary.com.
