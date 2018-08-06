March 5, 1994—August 2, 2018
Joshua Stewart Byers, 24, passed away August 2nd, 2018. Josh was born on March 5th, 1994 in Burley, Idaho to Terry Wayne Byers and Amy Marie Luna. Josh enjoyed playing sports, tormenting his brother, and animals. He moved to Hagerman, Idaho with his family in 2003, where he attended high school and met his best friend Tobi (Wickham) Smith. He graduated as a proud member of the Class of 2012, and welcomed his first child Macie Rae Byers the same year. People would often hear him coming blocks before he came into view, and quickly fell in love with his infectious smile. His family expanded in February 2018 with the birth of his son, Nixon Wayne Byers. Josh was a loving father, son, brother and friend. His two children were the center of his world.
Josh is survived by his grandparents, Penny and Fred Hodges, Stan and Anna Byers, and Bill and Joanne Schaeffer; mother, Amy Luna; dad, Mike Luna; brother and sister-in-law, Tyler and Breckannii Byers; children, Macie and Nixon Byers; the Atlanta Braves and Denver Broncos; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darrow H. Ankrum; and father, Terry Wayne Byers.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hagerman, Idaho, 270 E Salmon Street. The family asks to please wear your favorite jersey or sports memorabilia in honor of Josh’s love for sports. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been established at D.L. Evans Bank to support his children.
