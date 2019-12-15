GLENDALE, Calif. — Joshua Obed Armenta Crandall, 20, of Glendale, California formally of Filer, Idaho passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Joshua was born on December 9, 1998 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Juan Armenta and Mary Jane Crandall. He grew up in many places around the country before graduating from High School in Colorado before moving to California to live with his aunt Carrie and attend college. He was employed by Olive Garden and also attended school. He was the baby of the family and was well taken care of by his family and siblings. He was a curios boy who liked to learn new things all the time. He loved music and playing his guitar. He will be greatly missed by everyone that he has ever came in contact with.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Jane Crandall; his father Juan Armenta; three sisters, Jane, Jasmine and Janabelle; one brother John; grandmother Novella Crandall ; an aunt and uncle that were special to him, Carrie and Eddie Edge and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Crandall.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
