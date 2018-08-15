September 14, 1922 – August 13, 2018
Josephine Elnora Vitley Coates “Grandma Jo” went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, August 13, 2018. She is with the love of her life Joe and her 2 boys. She passed away at Serenity Healthcare surrounded by her loving family.
Jo was born in Boise, Idaho to James V. and Bessie P. Garlock Vitley on September 14, 1922. She was raised in Boise. On November 26, 1938, she married Joseph E. Coates in Boise. They moved to Richfield where their 4 sons were born. They moved to Kimberly in 1946 where 2 daughters and 3 more sons were born. They then moved to Twin Falls in 1966.
She worked hard all her life including Ore-Ida and Kellwood. Her favorite job was a CSI foster Grandma where she worked in several day cares. She loved all her babies, and was known as Grandma Jo to many. She worked for over 29 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joe; two sons, Marvin and Don; one granddaughter, one great granddaughter, 1 great-great grandson; her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice (Fred) Autry of Okanogan, WA; Karen (Sam) Ferrenberg of Hansen, ID; five sons, Larry (Linda) Coates of Beaver dam, AZ; Lee (Darlene) Coates of Meridian, ID; Wayne (Sandy) Coates of Pasco, WA; Tom (Zelta) Coates of Twin Falls, ID; and Kerry (Yvette) Coates of Hansen, ID; two daughters-in-law, Linda Coates of Caldwell, ID and Sherry Coates of Buhl, ID. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 84 great grandchildren and 65 great-great grandchildren.
Jo was a member of the LDS Church.
A celebration of Jo’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the 1st Ward LDS Church, 847 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday from 12 noon until 1:50 p.m. at the LDS Church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
