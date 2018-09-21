May 20, 1954 – September 13, 2018
Joseph M. “Joe” Estrada, 64, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home with family by his side. He was born on May 20, 1954 in Hardin, Montana to Francisco Estrada and Ramona Chavez. Joe was raised in Ontario, Oregon and moved to Jerome with his mother in 1979.
Joe worked in construction until 1974. He then received his GED and attended CSI in Twin Falls where he received a certificate in Advanced Electronic and Small Engine Repair in 2001.
In 1975, Joe was in an automobile accident which left him a quadriplegic. His mother would not let the doctor's prognosis deter her from caring for him and teaching him to be independent and to care for his own needs which he did until his death. He was strong and courageous; he never complained about his circumstances no matter how difficult. His family admired his strength and courage for over 43 years while he was in his wheelchair.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Rosemary Quintero; brother, Robert Estrada; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Livi Estrada; three nephews; two great nephews and numerous cousins.
Joe is survived by sister, Connie Garcia (Reyes) of Ontario, OR; sister, Margaret Estrada of Bend, OR; brother, Frank Estrada of Jerome, ID; sister, Gloria Torres of Worland, WY; sister, Emily (Robert) Perry of Jerome, ID; sister-in-law, Margaret Estrada of Ontario, OR; brother-in-law, Mario Quintero; brother-in-law, Angelo Torres; uncles, Fred, George and Andy Chavez; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. We all love you and will miss you, but will SEE YA LATER!!
A gathering/potluck will be held on September 29, 2018 at Joe's sister Connie.s house at 12:00. Please bring your own chairs. Special thanks and gratitude to Steve, Edith and Grace of Idaho Home Health and Hospice. They cared for Joe with love, dignity and compassion. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
