Joseph “Glenn” Walker, age 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Canyon’s Retirement Community on Sept. 24, 2018, finally pain free. A Graveside Service will take place at American Falls Cemetery Saturday September 29 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Obituary: Joseph 'Glenn' Walker
