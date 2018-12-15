August 29, 1930—December 10, 2018
RUPERT – Joseph John Gisler Jr., an 88-year-old resident of Rupert, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
He was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Rupert, Idaho, the son of Joseph and Agnes Rozeman Gisler. Joe attended school in Rupert. He always said his favorite teacher was Mrs. Jo St. Marie. When asked why she was his favorite teacher he would say because she loved him even though he was mischievous in her typing class. If you asked her she would tell you that he threw a typewriter out the second-story window of the Washington School because he didn’t want to type anymore; she retrieved the typewriter and he finished his assignment. They remained lifelong friends until her passing.
Upon graduation from high school, Joe attended college in Denver, Colo., for one year while living with his only brother, Henry, and his wife, Eva. Joe decided he and the college life were not meant to be so he chose to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He cherished the adventures the service brought as he traveled the world with a special fondness for Japan. While in the service he served in the 629th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron as well as the 366th Fighter-Bomber Wing. While on the aircraft carrier taking him to Okinawa, he became especially close to a pet monkey owned by another service member. Throughout his life he talked about this monkey and it always brought a smile to his face and a good laugh. It was evident that Joe was an animal lover and this continued throughout his entire life. He had many beloved pets that he spoiled and they became his trusted companions. Later in life, he loved to sit on the patio at his home and watch the hummingbirds, and befriend the squirrels.
After the service, he worked construction and bartended at night. It was on his construction project to build a new hospital in Rupert that Joe became friends with Dick Grosbeck. The two friends discovered they each had been building campers for resale when they had downtime, and they decided to join forces and form a business. They named their business G & G Mfg. which was located in Paul. Together, they ended up designing and building more than 2000 of their own line of “KampAway” recreational vehicles from 1963 to 1981. In 1982, they focused entirely on retail sales and RV repair, ending their business of 36 years in 1999.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman his whole life. He spent countless hours fishing for trout, steelhead or salmon from Idaho to Alaska. The family spent many weekends during the winter at Pomerelle sleeping in a KampAway and skiing during the day. He made great friends on his fishing trips and his annual fall elk-hunting trips. Joe cherished his time in the mountains and was quite successful, including an unforgettable hunt that brought him a Boone & Crockett medal for a massive bull elk. His trophy hung in the Rupert Elks Lodge for years.
Joe loved to take his family on fishing, boating and camping trips often meeting up with aunts, uncles and cousins and many lifelong friends. He had a very special and close relationship with his niece, Cyndy Berlin Lantz, that brought him much joy and comfort. He felt very grateful for her help and phone calls every morning to make sure he hadn’t “Kicked the Bucket” (his words). He taught his kids how to fish and shoot a gun. He made sure his grandkids had pocket knives, fishing poles and BB guns so they could continue the traditions. He also loved a friendly wager between generations and $1 bills passed back and forth regularly between Joe and his only grandson, Riley, during the football season.
Gin Rummy and a friendly wager were part of most days at the “shop” in Paul. He, Dick and friends worked it into most days. Add a glass of scotch and the card playing continued with Joe and his friends at the Rupert Elks. Joe had many enjoyable days at the club with friends and family and those times were truly cherished. He could be found most summer days after work either in his huge garden that he loved to grow, or at the Rupert Country Club golfing and hanging out with his friends and family. He taught us how to work hard. He worked six days a week every week up until his retirement. After retirement, you could find Joe every morning at Doc’s Pizza with a table of friends drinking coffee and talking about life. We will all miss him greatly. He lived a long and fruitful life but those close to him were not ready to say goodbye.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeane; one brother, Henry Gisler; two infant sisters, Mary and Julia; and three adult sisters, Victoria Smit, Frances Linsday and Pauline Berlin.
He is survived by his children, Dan Kurdy, Kelly Kurdy, and Barb “Punky” (Steve) Keen; and grandchildren, Kalie Jo Clark, Isabella, Abby, Gabby and Riley Keen.
“Go! to where the sun shines bright, go to where they dance all night, go to where your heart runs free” -TRH.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to commemorate Joe’s life is encouraged by the family to donate to the Disabled American Veterans.
