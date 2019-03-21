Obituary: Joseph G Cosinteno

August 15, 1937—March 20, 2019
Joseph G Cosinteno, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Joe is the son of the late Joseph Cosinteno and daughter of Mildred Oddo.
Joe was born in Forestville, NY, on August 15, 1937. He is survived and remembered by his son, Nicholas Cosinteno and his husband Brandon, daughter Millie Cosinteno and her husband Sam and daughter JoAnne DiFeo and her children AJ DiFeo and Ciara DiFeo.
Joe honorably joined the United States Navy when he was 16 years old. And he served as an Engineer in the United States Navy on the USS Yorktown from 1954-1958.
Most importantly, Joe loved his kids. Whether it was coaching Nick’s t-ball team or taking Millie to her horse riding lessons, Joe always put his kids first. Joe was also a successful entrepreneur. Many people knew Joe from stopping in Cosinteno’s Market in Hollister and through his landscape company, Cosinteno’s Earthworks. Joe worked hard his entire life. And he truly enjoyed helping others. In his spare time, you would find Joe outside or working in his garden. Joe was active in his church community, Amazing Grace. Whether it was attending Church or hosting Bible Study, Joe was strong in his faith. And Joe truly believed that God would not give anyone more than he or she could handle.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Amazing Grace Church located at 1061 Eastland Dr N Twin Falls, ID.
