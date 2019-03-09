February 16, 1926—February 28, 2019
On February 28, 2019, Joseph Everett Newbry, 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend died from effects of age.
Joe, an only child, was born February 16, 1926 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Benjamin Franklin and Marguerite Ann (Kline) Newbry.
Joe was raised during the Great Depression; his family moved frequently to find work. He attended elementary school in Kuna, Dixon, and Hansen, Idaho. As a small boy, he rode his horse Dixie in the desert area called Pleasant Valley south of Boise. He also rode Dixie to school in Kuna where they had a barn for the horses. During World War II high school students in Hansen were bused to Twin Falls High School, where he graduated in 1944.
The day after high school graduation Joe enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was trained as a ball turret gunner on the B-17 bomber. He received an honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps in 1947 and served in the Idaho National Guard until moving to Oregon in 1951 for work.
While home on leave, Joe married Barbara Jane Burdick on January 30, 1945 in Hansen, Idaho. Joe joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1954 and was a faithful member of the Church from that point forward. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joe had many callings in the Church. He was a Branch President for a total of 17 years in Forks, WA and Metaline Falls, WA. Three sons were born to this union of 54 years. At the age of 32 Joe and his family moved to Ellensburg, WA so he could attend college. He graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. degree in education. He later earned a Masters Degree from Central. He taught school in Ellensburg and was an elementary school principal in Forks and Metaline Falls, Washington. Following retirement, he and Barbara moved back to Twin Falls where Joe taught school, and supervised student teachers for Idaho State University. Following Barbara’s death in 1999, Joe became a favorite substitute teacher in the Hansen Idaho School District. Joe received Idaho’s Ageless Hero Award for working with young people.
Joe married Linda Manning Heiner in 2000. He and Linda served in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission and also as ordinance workers in the Boise and Twin Falls Idaho Temples. They also enjoyed extensive travel.
Linda survives him, along with his three sons: Michael (Scheri) of California; David (Paula) and Joseph Kurt (Robin) all of Washington, and Linda’s children Brandon (Rachael) Heiner of Virginia, and Valerie (Nathan) Coffey of Texas, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, great-granddaughter Annabelle Marie Newbry, and grandson Brady Orville Heiner.
Joe never met a stranger. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and an open and friendly disposition. He was loved and respected by his family and everyone he met during his lifetime. His love, service, counsel, patriotism, and “Susie Q” stories will be deeply missed.
Many thanks to all of Joe’s caregivers – Visions Hospice, Genesis, St. Luke’s hospital doctors, nurses, and Hospice, Grace and Syringa assisted living.
There will be a viewing Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, ID. The funeral will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. prior to service at the Hankins LDS Church building, 680 Hankins Rd North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Burial, with military rites by American Legion Post #7, will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (mailing address: LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 or online at give.lds.org); or to the American Legion, Post #7, P.O. Box 863, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303.
