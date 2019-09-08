March 19, 1955—Sept. 3, 2019
Joseph Denver Kinyon, age 64, of Castleford, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home with his family after a long battle with cancer.
Joe was born March 19, 1955, in Twin Falls County to David Worth and Shirley Ann Kinyon. He grew up in Castleford on the family farm and ranch with his parents and sister. After graduating from high school, he married Colleen Hawkins on December 15, 1973. Together they had three children. They farmed and ranched and raised their family in Castleford. They were later divorced.
Together Joe and his parents worked the farm and ranch for years. After Shirley’s passing, Joe and David continued to grow the family business with his children and grandchildren. David was not only a good father to Joe, but an excellent business partner.
Joe was a very talented man with a silver tongue. He built a hell of a business and made it look easy. In addition to being a skilled cattleman, he had many other pastimes. He loved to go fishing at Roseworth and Salmon Dam, go four-wheeler riding all over southern Idaho and down into Nevada, and go hunting for anything that was in season, especially antelope. He also loved to water ski, snow ski, and oil paint. He had a garden and loved plants and flowers like his mother did. He had faith in God and always listened to Mother Nature before anything else. He will always be a cowboy.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe is survived by his father, David Kinyon; daughters, Stacy Kinyon (Tracy Vulgamore) of Castleford, Amy Weighall (Jim) of Buhl, and Cammy Kinyon of Buhl; grandchildren, Tanya Lanham (Rob), Tara Cornwell (Austin), Tyler Weighall, Kreagan Bower, Kennedi Weighall, and Waylon Kinyon; great-grandchildren, Dalley Lanham and Nash Lanham, and sister, Lou Ann Burkhalter (Christy).
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; mother, Shirley Kinyon; an infant sister, and granddaughter, Hallie Weighall.
Thank you to everyone for all your thoughts and prayers.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will follow from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School on Main St. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Kinyon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.