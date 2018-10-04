February 15, 1939 – October 3, 2018
Josefina Zuniga Arredondo, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at her home.
Josefina was born February 15, 1939, in Alamo, Texas, the third of eight children born to Rodrigo Zuniga Sr. and Santos Almanza. She married Domingo Arredondo on April 27, 1955. Josefina had various jobs; she worked at Montgomery Ward, Ore-Ida Foods and other agricultural jobs. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed making tamales! Her next passion was–of course–trying her luck at a slot machine or two.
Josefina is survived by her husband, Domingo Arredondo Sr. of Burley; her children, Alberto (Patricia) Arredondo Sr. of Heyburn, Adolfo (Josephina) Arredondo of Hansen, Marta A. (Pedro) Hernandez of Burley, and Johnny Arredondo of Burley.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Domingo Arredondo Jr and Rogelio Arredondo; one sister, Maria Zuniga; and one brother, Santos Zuniga.
A vigil service for family and friends will be held at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 7, with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. .The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, October 8, also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. The interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 9., at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
