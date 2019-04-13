Jose Villasenor Jr. 68 of Minidoka, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
Jose was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, he was a former resident of Eagle Pass, Texas and was residing in Minidoka, Idaho at his time of death. Jose loved his family very much. He was a very hardworking man. He enjoyed traveling to Texas every year and fishing. He was a labor worker and enjoyed his free time at the casinos.
Jose is survived by his wife Maria S. Villasenor, sons Jose Juan (Blanca) Villasenor and Jimmy (Heidi) Villasenor, daughters Cristina (Robert) Vega and Yisel (Jesus) Lopez, 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose Villasenor Sr. and Rafaela Villasenor, grandparents Alfonso and Elena Villasenor, brothers Alfonso Villasenor Jr. and Margarito Villasenor, and sister Sofia Granado.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Viewing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary with praying of the Rosary to follow. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
The family would like to give thanks to the Minidoka Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Owens for taking care of him in his final days.
