January 20, 1943—November 18, 2019
Jose Bengoechea, 76 year old Heyburn resident, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home in Heyburn. Jose was born in a small Basque Valley in the town of Guernia Vuzcaya Spain. Jose had one sister but not much is known about her or his parents other than when he talked about them he referred to them as Mama & Daddy.
Jose told the story when he was little, his Daddy would tie a string around his neck tied with a loaf of bread so he would not go hungry. When Jose was in the fourth grade, he was required to learn the Spanish language instead of his native Basque language. Jose would help his father on the farm. He also spent two years in the Spanish Army and worked in a lumber mill.
At the age of 24 he applied to work in America in the sheep business. When he arrived in the Salt Lake City Airport, he had a sign wrapped around his neck with the name of Taylor written on it. Jack Taylor picked him up and brought him to Burley where he worked for Rex Taylor Sheep Company for approximately 20 years. He then went to work for Walter Bradshaw in Bradshaw Construction, that was supposed to be temporary until he found other work and it turned in to 37 years. Jose was a very hard worker and he was never late for work, worked as many hours as was necessary which could be 12-14 hours a day. Even days spending all day on the jackhammer. He was a strong hard working man. He turned out to be an excellent concrete finisher. He was very proud of his work. Jose would save his money and send it back to his family in Spain and they were able to buy him a new condominium. After it was paid for he ended up giving it to his sister. Jose would always go the extra mile when Walter had a project to do at his home, Jose would always jump in and lend a hand and not ever charging him a dime.
Jose married Dora Gonzales on Oct. 27, 1990 and were married until his death. Jose loved to be around family especially Walter’s family. Walter’s children would call him Uncle Jose. When he would come to visit he would always bring candy. He was always welcome in the Bradshaw home for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. He was just part of the family. He enjoyed being around his friends, Delbert Sutliff and Joe Barinaga. They would call him every day to check up on him. Jose liked to raise rabbits and would invite Walter Bradshaw and Tom Taylor over for a rabbit dinner a couple of times a year. Jose was famous for his Basque Bread and Basque beans. Jose was simply a hard working, honest man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Currently there are no formal services that will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
