Obituary: Jordie Dean Byington
Sherri Davis

August 3, 1987—December 16, 2019

Jordie Dean Byington passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Lewiston, Idaho at age 32.

Jordie was born to Terri Byington and Duane Falconburg in Twin Falls, and raised in Jerome.

Jordie went to Jerome High School, class of 2006. He went on to Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore;, College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls; and Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho. Jordie was currently working part time for Service Master Restore in Lewiston, Idaho and full time with the Lewiston School District as custodian. Former employment was custodian with Jerome School District, and Walmart, in Clarkston, Washington. He was a great inspiration to many with a smile and instant friendships were formed. His passion for books and his favorite was anything about the Titanic. Going on adventures to the Garnet mines, mountains, Shoshone and Palouse Falls. On his last birthday a cruise on Lake Coeur d’Alene and along the way taking pictures of everything.

Jordie is survived by his brother James W (Jennifer) Whismore of Jerome. Grandmother Dolores Kindall of Ferdinand, Id Uncle Glen (Bonnie) Whismore of Kendrick, Idaho, and cousins. Jordie was preceded in death by his mother, father, and grandparents Jennie Louise Blackmon Byington.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Dec 28th at Calvary Chapel, 1015 Burrell Ave. Lewiston, ID. By Pastor Rick Kopp; Lunch following.

A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. January 4th at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church, 821 E Ave H, Jerome, ID with a meal following.

