April 2, 1993—June 25, 2019

Jordan Povey 26, born April 2, 1993 joined our loving Heavenly Father June 25, 2019.

Jordan had a beautiful heart and tender soul. Jordan was happiest serving others and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. He felt most at peace in nature and was an avid outdoorsman. Jordan was very talented mechanically and could fix or build just about anything. He was able to make people laugh with his quick wit and contagious laugh. He had a sharp mind and strong hug. Jordan loved his wife and two children fiercely. He will be missed immensely. Jordan is now at peace, free from the burdens of this world.

Jordan leaves behind his wife Alyson and two children, Jaxson and Stella; His parents Jared and Sonya Povey, a brother Zane Povey, and two sisters, Ashley (Drew) Burnham and Ryan Povey; as well as many grandparents, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 840 W Midway Filer, ID.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.

