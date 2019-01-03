Obituary: Jon Lyle Roundy

October 15, 1941—January 3, 2019
Jon Roundy finished his great adventure of life on January 3, 2019. He lived a full life and left family and friends that love him and miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Joyce Roundy, his brother Kay Scott, his dear wife Sandy who died five years ago, and one grandson, McKay Roundy.
Jon loved being in the mountains, hunting, exploring, and bringing home loads of firewood. He loved to build things, fix things, ride his bike, be at warm springs, and motor boat and sail. He spent his life and time devotedly serving his wife, his children and grandchildren, and his neighbors.
Jon was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an ordinance worker in the Boise and Twin Falls Temples. As a young man, he served a two-and-a-half year mission in California and Arizona and taught the gospel in Spanish. Jon was born on October 15, 1941 and grew up in Logan Utah. He loved working on cars, and he loved boating with his family.
After high school he served in the US Navy in San Diego and on the island of Guam where he worked in the Navy hospital and enjoyed exploring the island on his days off. He later studied at Utah State University and became interested in the bicycling club. He made a solo bicycle trek around the northwestern United States, meeting interesting people and seeing the country.
Jon met his wife Sandra Olson in Logan. They married on June 8, 1967 in the Logan Temple. Soon after, they moved to Oakley, Idaho. Jon would spend 30 years teaching art and Spanish at Oakley High School. They welcomed eight children into their family. They bought a dilapidated historic home and restored it into a beautiful, comfortable, unique place to raise a family.
Jon was an artist, and his skills showed most thoroughly in the restoration of his home. The Roundy’s home was on Oakley’s tour of historic homes for many years. Jon is survived by his brother Carlos Roundy, his sister Elna Sip and his eight children: Cassie (Jared) Roundy, Lucee (Evan) Kenison, Jeremee (Shane) Jones, Emi (Chris) Schofield, Zach (Luann) Roundy, Adrian (Michael) Guy, Jessica (David) Ringle, and Serena Roundy. He has 30 surviving grandchildren.
His children extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring and talented staff at Autumn Care in Hyde Park and Symbii Hospice. We love you Dad. Families are forever. Funeral services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 80 W 4200 N Hyde Park, Utah (435) 787-8514. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cachevalleymortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.