September 21, 1951—February 16, 2020
Johnnie Dirickson Jr. returned to the Spirit World on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Highland Estates Assisted Living Center.
He was born Sept. 21, 1951. He was one of three siblings to John and Dorothy Dirickson of Burley, Idaho.
Johnnie lived his whole life in Burley, and in his early years worked for the World Newspaper (which later became the South Idaho Press) as a press operator and then for Valley Wholesale in the warehouse. Early in his career he was struck by a disabling illness and unable to work. He spent his time taking care of his parents, he loved cooking for them and anyone else that came along. His specialties were chili and roast beef. He loved animals and his nieces & nephews. He felt it was his responsibility to feed all the neighborhood feral cats. Plus he had a longtime companion dog named Bowser.
Johnnie was one of those rare souls that even though he didn’t have much if you needed it he’d give it to you.
He was preceded in death by his parents John & Dorothy Dirickson, nephew David Anderson of Nampa, aunts & uncles Carl & Helen Jones of Boise and Herman & Vera Stapleman of Rupert.
He is survived by one sister Pat (Larry) Anderson of Nampa, brother Randy (Leslie) Dirickson of Blackfoot, Nieces Sonya (Jamie) Moon, Pam (Ciro) Gaona, Katie (David) Tuft, Nephews Jacob (Cherish) Dirickson and Andrew (Veronica) Anderson plus many cousins and grandnieces and nephews.
His family would like to give special gratitude to Kathy Eckley for being Johnnie’s friend and helping take care of him over the years and also a special thanks to Mary Beth Kraemer for her care of Johnnie.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gem Memorial Cemetery at 2435 Overland Ave in Burley. Friends and family may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home located at 1350 E 16th St in Burley.
